Robert Lee “Bob” Patterson, Coalfield

Robert Lee “Bob” Patterson, age 55 of Coalfield, passed away, Saturday, February 20, 2021 at home. He was born to Fred and Charlene Lively Patterson in High Point, NC. He is preceded in death by his father, Fred Patterson and brothers, Frank and Michael.

Bob is survived by his mother, Charlene Patterson, son, Zachary Hoskins and wife, Toni, sister, Robin Byrge, nephew, Brad Byrge, several other nieces and nephews and special uncle, Tommy Patterson.

Cremation was chosen with a “Celebration of Life” to be held at a later date.

To leave a note for Robert’s family or to share a memory, please sign the online guest book at jacksonfuneralservices.com.

