Robert Lee “Bob” Patterson, Coalfield

News Department 6 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 70 Views

Robert Lee “Bob” Patterson, age 55 of Coalfield, passed away, Saturday, February 20, 2021 at home. He was born to Fred and Charlene Lively Patterson in High Point, NC. He is preceded in death by his father, Fred Patterson and brothers, Frank and Michael.

Bob is survived by his mother, Charlene Patterson, son, Zachary Hoskins and wife, Toni, sister, Robin Byrge, nephew, Brad Byrge, several other nieces and nephews and special uncle, Tommy Patterson.

Cremation was chosen with a “Celebration of Life” to be held at a later date.

To leave a note for Robert’s family or to share a memory, please sign the online guest book at jacksonfuneralservices.com.

About News Department

Check Also

Henry Joe Seivers, Clinton

Henry Joe Seivers, age 75 of Clinton, TN, passed away at home surrounded by his …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2021, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: