Sharon Doughty Wilson, Smyrna (formerly of Rockwood)

Sharon Doughty Wilson, age 70 of Smyrna, formerly of Rockwood, passed away on Saturday, February 20th, 2021 at The Bridge at Hickory Woods in Antioch, TN. She was born on March 14th, 1950 in Rockwood, TN. Sharon was an active member of the Rockwood Class of 1968 Reunion Committee. She worked for 24 years at the Nashville Metro General Hospital and for 14 years at the Stonecrest Hospital.

She is preceded in death by her parents: Clarence and Wilma Doughty; and sister: Edna Bollinger. She is survived by:

Daughter: Stephanie Constantine of Murfreesboro, TN

Son: Travis Wilson (Kim) of Murfreesboro, TN

Grandchildren: Rhylan Constantine, Brooklynn Constantine, and Rowan Wilson

Brothers: Sam Doughty of Rockwood, TN

Eddie Doughty of Knoxville, TN

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, February 24th, 2021 from 1:00-3:00 pm ET in the chapel of Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, TN. Funeral service will follow at 3:00 pm ET with Bro. Dale Barger officiating. Graveside and interment service will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood, TN. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Sharon Doughty Wilson.

