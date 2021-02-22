Robert Michael Justice, Lake City

Robert Michael Justice, age 71 of Lake City gained his heavenly wings on February 17, 2021 at the Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge after a courageous battle against COVID.

He passed away peacefully with his wife, Gwen and Son, Drew by his side. He was bor4n on August 21, 1949 in Oliver Springs at Dr. Stone’s Clinic to Virgil Andrew Justice and Mary Edith Pickel Justice. He was a 1969 graduate of Clinton High School, a US Air Force veteran of Vietnam, Scout leader

with Boys Scouts, 4-H volunteer/leader, Anderson County Farm Day volunteer, and Red Cross volunteer. He loved tinkering with small engines and lawnmowers, going out to eat, and hanging out with friends and family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, 2 brothers; Virgil Andrew Justice, Jr and Ray Frank Justice and 2 sisters; Norma Courtney and Connie Geiger.

He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Gwen Liles Justice of Lake City, son, Drew Justice of Knoxville, daughters, Angela Justice Grisham

(Steve) of Mustang, OK, Rebecca Justice of Marietta, SC and Rhonda Neeley (Jason) of Marietta, Sc; twelve Grandchildren: Lindsey Grisham McCoy (Brad), Luke Grisham, Lauren Grisham, Landon Grisham, Preston Williams, Brittnay Williams, Blake Houck, Jillian Houck, Jesse Styles, Joshua Justice, Sierra Neeley and Josiah Neeley. Great Granddaughter twins: Jovi and Kyra

McCoy. Special nieces: Michelle Liles Carnes (David) and Courtney Liles Franklin (David); special nephews: Jeff McMahan and Joe McMahan; Special Great Nieces: Hannah Carnes, Ava Franklin and Olivia Franklin and may other nieces and nephews. Sisters: Mary Baird and Willa Holtzclaw.

A special thank you to the amazing superheroes on the 5th Floor and in ICU at the Methodist Medical Center for the loving care for Bobby.

Bobby requested to be cremated and to forgo any funeral services. The family would life to request in lieu of flowers that donations be made to Medic Regional Blood Center or covenanthealth.com (Coronavirus Donations and Support). You can also view Bobby’s guestbook at www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com

