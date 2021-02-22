Barbara Ann Wheeler Davis, Rockwood

Mrs. Barbara Ann Wheeler Davis, age 77 of Rockwood, formally of Flint

MI passed away February 19, 2021 at her home. Barbara loved to play board

games.

She is preceded in death by her husband: James Davis.

Daughter: Sandra Sweet.

Sister: Della Wheeler.

She is survived by two daughters: Wanda Davis and Lisa Davis.

Sister: Minnie Lowe.

Grandson: Anthony, Renee, Jimmy, Johnathan, Krystal, Julie, Ronnie, and

Brianna.

17 great grandchildren and many friends and loved ones.

The family will receive friends Thursday February 25, 2021 at Davis Funeral

Home in Harriman from 5:00 to 7:00 PM. Memorial service will follow at

7:00 with Bro. Rocky Churchwell officiating.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, honored to be serving the Davis family.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.davisfuneralhomes.com

