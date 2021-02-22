Bobbie Long, Kingston

Bobbie Long, age 80 of Kingston, passed away Friday, February 18, 2021 at Signature Health & Rehabilitation Center in Rockwood. She was born June 8, 1940 in Oakdale. She had worked for Farmington Healthcare in Connecticut from 1983 – 2006. She then moved to Roane County and
worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant at Johnson Healthcare in Harriman. She enjoyed baking and loved listening to southern gospel music.
Preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Long; parents, Clyde & Doreen Hall Cromwell; siblings, Peggy Cherniack, Mary Dean, Love Crumwell, and Benny Crumwell.
SURVIVORS
ChildrenDennis Long & wife, Sharon of Kingston
Angela Nelson & husband, Ron of Kingston
James Long & wife, Becky of Kingston
Hope O’Dell & husband, Phillip of Kingston
SistersPatsy Shippee of Bristol, Connecticut
Cladia Ouellette of West Hartford, Connecticut
Clydia Beldon of Bristol, Connecticut
GrandchildrenDaniel, Katie, Gabe, Kayla, Sarah, Ashley, Jacob, Bella
Great-grandchildrenJacob, Sadie, Graysen, Griffin, Wiley, Marleigh, Peyton, Macey, Taelyn
The family would like to thank the fine staff at Signature Health for all their special care and love shown to their mom during her stay there.
A private graveside service will be held by the family at Bobbie’s request. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston in charge of all arrangements.