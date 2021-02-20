High Speed Pursuit Ends Near Family Dollar in OS

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Department was chasing a suspect out of Oak Ridge suspected of DUI Saturday, February 20 around 5:45pm. The chase ended at 490 Tri-County Blvd in Oliver Springs in front of the Family Dollar when the suspect lost control of the vehicle and crashed through a power pole. A short foot pursuit by Deputy McGhee of the ACSO who deployed his taser and apprehended the suspect, Terrance Alexander.

We passed the pursuit and have some dash cam footage but it is very quick and is posted below.

We will have more information when it becomes available.

Thank you to Captain David Laxton of the Oliver Springs Police Department for the pictures.

Video recorded from our dash cam

