Victor Daniel “Danny” Letner, Rockwood

Mr. Victor Daniel “Danny” Letner, age 33, of Rockwood, TN passed away Wednesday, February 17, 2021. He was born in Park Ridge, Illinois to Leonard Letner and Patsy Trentham. He worked for a while in nursing home care. He enjoyed video games and playing Pokemon and spending time with his family and friends. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

He is survived by:

Parents: Leonard & Patsy Letner of Rockwood, TN

Sister: Connie Letner of Rockwood, TN

Brothers: Steven Letner of Knoxville, TN

David Letner of Park Ridge, IL

Dennis Letner of Kingen, AZ

The family will receive friends on Monday, February 22, 2021 at 11:00 am-12:00 pm at Evans Mortuary Chapel in Rockwood, TN with a service to follow at 12:00 pm. Bro. Bruce Foster will be officiating. Interment will take place after the service at Oak Grove Cemetery. If you would like to assist the family donations may be made to Evans Mortuary to help with funeral expenses. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Victor Daniel “Danny” Letner.

