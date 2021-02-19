Two ORFD members achieve Fire Officer designation, are among 548 designees worldwide

Brad Jones 5 hours ago News Leave a comment 96 Views

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (Feb. 19, 2021) – The Oak Ridge Fire Department is proud to announce two of its firefighters have recently received their Commission on Professional Credentialing (CPC) Fire Officer (FO) designation. Fire Captain and Paramedic Richard Cox and Firefighter, Engineer, and Advanced Emergency Medical Technician Shay West are among only 548 Fire Officer (FO) designees worldwide.

Richard Cox

The Designation program is a voluntary program designed to recognize individuals who demonstrate their excellence in seven measured components including experience, education, professional development, professional contributions, association membership, community involvement and technical competence. In addition, all applicants are required to identify a future professional development plan.

Shay West

The FO designation program uses a comprehensive peer review model to evaluate candidates seeking the credential. The Commission on Professional Credentialing awards the designation only after an individual successfully meets all of the organization’s stringent criteria.

“I am so proud of Richard and Shay for accomplishing this achievement. We are very lucky to have them in our department and for their dedication to fire service,” Oak Ridge Fire Chief Travis Solomon said.

Achieving this designation signifies both Cox’s and West’s commitment to their career in the fire and emergency services.

This professional designation is valid for three years. Maintaining the designation requires recipients to show continued growth in the areas of professional development, professional contributions, active association membership and community involvement as well as adhere to a strict code of professional conduct.

Currently, the Oak Ridge Fire Department has 11 members with the Fire Officer Designation. That includes new designees Cox and West.

Two members have the Chief Fire Officer Designation, one of which also has a dual designation of Fire Marshal.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

State: Tennesseans 65+ and teachers eligible for vaccine Feb. 22

Health departments across the state will begin registering Tennesseans aged 65 and up, as well …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2021, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: