Betty Lynn Vowell, Jacksboro

Betty Lynn Vowell, age 88 of Jacksboro, TN, passed away at her home surrounded by her loved ones on February 16, 2021. She was a true woman of faith and a member of Cedar Hill Baptist Church in LaFollette, TN. Funeral Services will be private. Online condolences for the family may be expressed at www.jonesmortuaryllc.com. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.

