Rev. David Keathley, Stephens Community

Rev. David Keathley, age 77 of the Stephens Community, went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge. During his ministry, David pastored Macedonia, Tuppertown, Stringfield Chapel, and Mill Baptist. He also served as an associate or interim pastor for many other churches in the area. David loved the Lord more than life itself. He was a caring man who would give the shirt off his back to someone in need. He loved his family, and there was nothing he wouldn’t do them.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Boyd and Flora Keathley.

And one son: Corey Keathley.

Four brothers: Chester, Charles, Larry, and Leonard.

Four sisters: Margaret, Dorothy, Imogene, and Nina.

He is survived by two sons and daughter-in-law: David and Tracy Keathley, and Tim Keathley. Three daughters and sons-in-law: Mindy and Allen Richardson, Amy and Ryan Hillis, and

Suzanne and Jeffery Letner.

One daughter-in-law: Felicia Keathley.

Eleven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

The mother of his children: Barbara Keathley.

Two sisters: Penny Phillips and Marjorie Lester.

Along with numerous nieces, nephews, family, friends and loved ones.

Family and friends will gather at 1:00 PM Saturday, February 20, 2021 at Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg for a memorial service with Rev. Willard Gunter officiating.

In lieu of flowers, David requested that donations be made to the American Legion Post 149 in Wartburg, or in honor of his son Corey to a cancer charity of your chouce.

Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg is honored to serve the family of Rev. David Keathley.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.davisfuneralhomes.com.

