Patricia Brantley Bunch, Clinton

Patricia Brantley Bunch, age 66 of Clinton, passed away at her home on Sunday, February 14, 2021. She enjoyed spending time with her grandkids as well as her dog Ellie, she loved the Lord and would talk of Him often. She led an active lifestyle and spent much time going to ballgames of all her younger family members, also enjoyed riding motorcycles. Everyone that knew her loved her positive personality and kindness.

Patricia is preceded in death by parents Jean and Larry Starner and first husband Randall Brantley.

She is survived by:

Husband….. Dillard Bunch

Daughter….. Nicole Brewer and husband Jason

God-Son….. Adam Cobble

Sister….. Kathy and Steve Miller

Grandchildren….. Jackson Brewer, Ryley Brewer

Beloved niece….. Kayla Newcomb (Jeremy)

Beloved great nieces….. Bianca, Brionna and Britton

Bonus grandbaby Benjamin

Several other beloved family and friends.

A graveside service will take place on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 11am at the Sunset Cemetery.

Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. This obituary can be viewed at www.holleygamble.com

