Ella Hay, (formerly of Rockwood) Wartburg

February 14, 2021

Mrs. Ella Hay, age 86, formerly of Rockwood passed away Sunday, February 14, 2021 at Life Care Center of Morgan County in Wartburg. She was a member of Cornerstone Church in Rockwood.

She is preceded in death by two husbands: Paul Hay and Roy Junior Francis
One sister: Frances Burris.
And three brothers: Lawrence, Jackie, and Skylar Ward.

She is survived by her children: James Hicks, Vickie Body, Roy Francis, Darrell Francis, Connie
McGhee, Raymond Francis, Patricia Chambers, and Joe Francis.
Three grandchildren she raised as her own: Dennis Hicks, Cheryl Miller, and Kathy Trail.
She is also survived by several other grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren,
as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other family, friends and loved ones.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg is honored to be serving the family of Mrs. Ella Hay.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.davisfuneralhomes.com

