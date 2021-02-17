Christopher Dewayne “Chris” Powers, Oakdale

Christopher Dewayne “Chris” Powers, age 32, a resident of Oakdale, Tennessee passes away Sunday, February 14, 2021 at his home. He was born May 31, 1988 in Rockwood, Tennessee. He attended Oakdale High

School where he played basketball and football, even being the starting Quarterback his Freshman year. Chris was a dedicated self-employed Construction worker, always giving 100 %. He enjoyed racing cars as #15 in

several of the local racetracks. Most of all he was a good Son, Father, and Friend.

He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Dewayne Powers; and his grandfather, Raymond Powers.

Survivors include:

Mother & Step-Father:Trish Powers & Doug Johnson of Lenoir City, TN

Daughters:Caylie Robbing of Lenoir City, TN

Aubrie Robbins of Lenoir City, TN

Mother of His Children:Sierra Beard of Rockwood, TN

Girlfriend:Rachel Swain & her children, Isaiah and Elijah Swain of Lenoir City, TN

Sister:Sophia Powers of Oakdale, TN

Grandmothers:Shirley Powers of Oakdale, TN

Sue True of Rockwood, TN

Step-Sister & Her Husband:Crystal & Ronnie Oxendine and their children of Woodstock, GA

Aunt:Jeannie Powers of Oakdale, TN

Special Friends:Jeremy Pendergrass of Harriman, TN

Hunter Parks of Lenoir City, TN

Larry Johnson of Knoxville, TN

And many other Aunts, Uncle, Cousins, Other Relatives, and Friends.

The family will receive friends Sunday, February 21, 2021 from 12:00 noon until 2:00 p.m. at the Evans Mortuary.



Funeral services will follow on Sunday, February 21, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary.

Committal services and interment will follow in the Powers Family Cemetery in Oakdale, Tennessee.

An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz.

Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of

Christopher Dewayne “Chris” Powers.

