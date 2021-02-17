Change in Phases/ Scheduling System Update from County Executive

Hello, this is Ron Woody, Roane County Executive, with a Tuesday, February 16th 3:30 pm update.

Good news again today. The State will change phases of vaccination eligibility effective Monday, February 22nd moving down to ages 65 and up and moving into phase 1b. Both moves are now on the third phase of Age-Based and Risk Based.

Phase 1b includes K-12 and child care staff along with First Responder Operational Personnel.

The State’s COVID appointment scheduling system is now LIVE. If you signed up by way of SignUpGenius, the State is working through that list to schedule folks so they will not have to re-register; however, the link to the SignUpGenius pages have been deactivated.

If you go to http://covid19.tn.gov which, is the same website as SignUpGenius, you can sign up to schedule your vaccination at this website.

The percentage of our population that has received the first dose is 8.26% (4,475), and the percentage of fully vaccinated is 3.80% (2,059).

The percentage of Roane and the adjacent counties are running from a low of 7.44% of first doses to 14.11%, and fully vaccinated is running from 3.36% to 7.11% of their respective population.

Yesterday, our positive rate was 16% with eight (8) positives of 50 reported testes.

We had 200 active cases, which is 4%.

Our deaths are at 95.

County Population 1 Dose Population Both Doses
Sevier 7.85% 3.16%
Blount 9.48 6.22
Loudon 12.70 4.91
Roane 8.26 3.80
Morgan 10.55 5.13
Cumberland 14.11 7.11
Rhea 8.83 5.00
Meigs 12.70 5.78
McMinn 7.44 3.36
Knox 10.13 4.86

Again, good news. Our phases are changing and will be effective on Monday, February 22nd. So, if you are 65 and older or in the Phase 1b, you can start signing up now.

Thanks for tuning in.

