State: Tennesseans 65+ and teachers eligible for vaccine Feb. 22

Brad Jones 2 hours ago Featured, News Leave a comment 57 Views

Health departments across the state will begin registering Tennesseans aged 65 and up, as well as those in Phase 1b of the state’s COVID -19 Vaccination Plan for their first round of vaccinations on Monday, February 22nd.

Phase 1b includes staff members of kindergarten through 12th grade schools and child care facilities.

The Tennessee Department of Health has also updated the state’s COVID-19 Vaccination Plan by moving pregnant women to Phase 1c.Officials say that even though pregnant women were not included in the COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials, they are still at increased risk for complications, including hospitalization and death, due to COVID-19.

Pregnant women will be able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine as part of Phase 1c, along with others with high-risk health conditions.Obviosuly, officials are encouraging pregnant women to consult with their health care providers to help them make informed decisions about COVID-19 vaccination.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has guidance for pregnant women to help reduce their risk of COVID-19.

Tennessee will continue to move through phases of its COVID-19 vaccination plan as vaccine supplies increase.

https://covid19.tn.gov/covid-19-vaccines/county-vaccine-information/

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

ORNL and UT Name Bienvenue Director of Oak Ridge Institute

KNOXVILLE – Joan Bienvenue has been selected as the first executive director of the Oak Ridge …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2021, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: