State: Tennesseans 65+ and teachers eligible for vaccine Feb. 22

Health departments across the state will begin registering Tennesseans aged 65 and up, as well as those in Phase 1b of the state’s COVID -19 Vaccination Plan for their first round of vaccinations on Monday, February 22nd.

Phase 1b includes staff members of kindergarten through 12th grade schools and child care facilities.

The Tennessee Department of Health has also updated the state’s COVID-19 Vaccination Plan by moving pregnant women to Phase 1c.Officials say that even though pregnant women were not included in the COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials, they are still at increased risk for complications, including hospitalization and death, due to COVID-19.

Pregnant women will be able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine as part of Phase 1c, along with others with high-risk health conditions.Obviosuly, officials are encouraging pregnant women to consult with their health care providers to help them make informed decisions about COVID-19 vaccination.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has guidance for pregnant women to help reduce their risk of COVID-19.

Tennessee will continue to move through phases of its COVID-19 vaccination plan as vaccine supplies increase.

https://covid19.tn.gov/covid-19-vaccines/county-vaccine-information/

