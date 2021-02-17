PACK-A-CRUISER EVENT COMES TO CLINTON

On Saturday February 27, The Clinton Police Department will partner with the local Speedway and Speedy Cafe for the first annual Pack-A-Cruiser Food Drive. CPD we will have an officer and a cruiser at the 2148 N Charles G Seivers Blvd. location from noon till 3pm. We’re encouraging Speedway customers and visitors to donate a non-perishable food item that will be used to “pack” our police cruiser.

The collected items will be distributed to local families in need.

Please… bring prepackaged, commercially produced, non-perishable food only. Homemade and home baked goods cannot be accepted.

Thanks for your help. Together.. we can make a difference!

