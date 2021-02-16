Geneva Williams, Clinton

Geneva Williams, of Clinton, TN, passed away February 15, 2021 at home. She was born in Briceville, Tennessee on March 29, 1936, the daughter of the late Preston and Maude Duncan. Geneva graduated from Lake City High School in 1955. She married Mitchel Williams in 1956 and they moved to Indiana where they raised their family. The couple then moved to Clinton, Tennessee upon retirement in 1989. Geneva loved the Lord. She also enjoyed gardening, canning, toll painting, quilting, and above all, Geneva loved helping others. She had the spiritual gift of serving and was always eager to help others by cooking for them, babysitting, taking care of the ill, and sharing her canned vegetables. She was well known for her delicious stack cakes. Geneva and Mitchel raised their children to love the Lord. They instilled the qualities of honesty, respectfulness, and trustworthiness into their children as well. Both of them will be greatly missed and always deeply loved.

Geneva is preceded in death by her husband, Mitchel Williams; sisters, Hazel Chase, Mary Haun, and Reva June Duncan; brother, H.P. Duncan. She was the last child born in her family and the last child to pass.

Geneva is survived by her daughters Sandra (Phil) Cannon and Barbara Williams; son Tracy Williams; grandchildren, Caleb Cannon, Seth Cannon, and Jacob Williams; great-grandson, Tiernan Cannon; and several nieces, nephews and friends.

The family will be receiving friends at Jones Mortuary in Clinton, Tennessee on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm with a funeral service to follow. Graveside service will be held at Norris Memorial Gardens in Norris, Tennessee on Thursday, February 18, 2021 beginning at 1:00pm. Online condolences for the family may be expressed at www.jonesmortuaryllc.com.

Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

