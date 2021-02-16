District 3-A Tournament Schedule Change Due to Weather

The District 3-A Tournament has been moved back one more day due to road conditions in Morgan County. The New schedule will be as follows:

Coalfield at Oakdale boys play-in game at 5pm on Wednesday. Following that game the gym will be emptied, cleaned and sanitized, then Rockwood girls will play the Oakdale girls at 7:15pm.

Then the girls quarterfinals action will take place on Thursday with the higher seeded teams hosting. All games will start at 6:30pm.

Number 1 seed Oneida will host the winner of the Rockwood vs. Oakdale game. Number 2 seed Sunbright will host number 7 seed Oliver Springs. Number 3 Wartburg will host the 6 seeded Coalfield Lady Yellow Jackets. And the number 4 seed Harriman Lady Blue Devils will host the 5 seed Midway Green wave. All games will start at 6:30pm, the cost is $5.

On Friday the boys Quarterfinals will take place at the higher seeded teams as well. Number 1 Oneida hosts the winner of the Coalfield vs. Oakdale game. Number 2 Harriman hosts 7 Seed Oliver Springs. Number 3 Sunbright hosts 6 Seed Midway. Number 4 Wartburg hosts the Number 5 seeded Rockwood Tigers. All those games will start at 6:30pm.

Saturday night will start the Semifinal action where the girls will play. The higher seeded teams will host. The boys Semifinals will now be held on Monday with all games starting at 6:30pm.

Then the girls will play their Championship and Consolation games on Tuesday. Higher seeded team hosts, start times are 6:30pm. The boys will now have Championship and Consolation games on Wednesday.

2020-21 District 3-A Girls Tournament Bracket

2020-21 District 3-A Boys Tournament Bracket

