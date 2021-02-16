WELCH ARRESTED ON CHARGES INCLUDING AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING

Deputies with The Roane Count Sheriffs Department took 54-year-old Billie Joe Welch into custody Sunday. He faces charges of aggravated kidnapping, theft of property and domestic assault. According to the jail database, his bond was initially set at $151,000. Welch is scheduled to make his first court appearance on the offenses later in the year. More details of the circumstances leading to his incarceration to be released soon.
