WELCH ARRESTED ON CHARGES INCLUDING AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING

Brad Jones 3 hours ago

Deputies with The Roane Count Sheriffs Department took 54-year-old Billie Joe Welch into custody Sunday. He faces charges of aggravated kidnapping, theft of property and domestic assault. According to the jail database, his bond was initially set at $151,000. Welch is scheduled to make his first court appearance on the offenses later in the year. More details of the circumstances leading to his incarceration to be released soon.

Charge Offense Date Court Type Court Date Bond Bond Type Charging Agency Arresting Agency 
Domestic Assault02-13-2021 08-24-2021 No BondRoaneROANE – TN0730000
Aggravated Kidnapping02-13-2021 08-24-2021$150,000.00Appearance BondRoaneROANE – TN0730000
Theft Of Property Not From Building Up To $1,00002-13-2021  $1,000.00Appearance BondRoaneROANE – TN0730000

