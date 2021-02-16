Wrestling State Tournament postponed to next week

Inclement weather across the state poses extreme travel conditions

A significant portion of our state has been impacted by snow and ice making travel extremely hazardous and, in some cases, impossible. As a result, the tournament has been rescheduled for Wednesday, February 24th – Friday, February 26th at the Chattanooga Convention Center.

Temperatures in Middle and West Tennessee are not expected to reach freezing over the next couple of days so it is unlikely that conditions will improve this week. Additional ice and snow is in the forecast for these areas on Wednesday and Thursday, which makes it very likely that many participating schools would not be able to attend the TSSAA Wrestling State Championships.

The revised schedule can be found at TSSAAsports.com.

