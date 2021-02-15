William Spears, Harriman

Mr. William Spears, age 60 of Harriman passed away February 12, 2021 at his home. He worked 30 plus years at First Utility District in Knoxville. William enjoyed racing and fishing.

He is preceded in death by his father: George Spears.

Sister: Diane Buxton.

He is survived by two daughters & sons-in-law: Tasha & Tim Bridges, and Lisa &

Jason Clark.

Son & daughter-in-law: Brandon & Ashley Spears.

Mother: Betty Spears.

Two brothers & sisters-in-law: Barney & Tina Spears, and Wayne & Diane Spears.

Sister & brother-in-law: Cathy & Charley Morrow.

Four loving grandchildren: Maria, Brady, Ethan, and Lance.

And many friends and loved ones.

The family will receive friends Thursday February 18, 2021 at Davis Funeral

Home in Harriman from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 PM with Bro. Jimmy Pressley officiating. Graveside services will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the Spears family.

