Larry ‘Hootie’ Harrison, Harriman

Mr. Larry ‘Hootie’ Harrison, age 51 of Harriman passed away February 2,

2021 at his home. He worked at Goldson Gulf Station for 21 years and when

he was not at Goldston’s you could find him at Jerry Walker’s with a wrench

in his hand. He enjoyed time with family and friends and working on cars.

He was predeceased by his mother: Sandra Underwood.

Father Leige Harrison.

Grandparents: James H. & Frankie Underwood.

Special aunt: Margie Underwood.

Father-in-law & mother-in-law: Thomas & Annette Walker.

Sister-in-law: Renee Luffman.

He is survived by his wife: Michelle Harrison.

Daughter & son-in-law: Tianna & Ricky Caldwell.

Two brothers & sister-in-law: Mike Underwood, his twin Gary & Shelia

Harrison.

Two sisters & brother-in-law: Regina Underwood, and Kim & Glen Robinson.

Two grandchildren: Yuna and Kiara Caldwell.

Four nephews: Jake Harrison, James ‘Bubba’ Luffman, Daniel Underwood,

and Thomas Vance.

Four nieces: Brittany Jones, Briana Robinson, Brooklynn Robinson, and

Jamie Luffman Pore.

Sister-in-law: Lavada Vance.

Shared son: Mark ‘Opie’ Underwood

And many other friends and loved ones.

The family will receive meet at Willard Park Cemetery Friday February 5,

2021 at 2:00 PM for graveside services. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the

family ask those attending to please wear a mask.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the Harrison family.

