2 displaced after Jellico Lane house fire in Oak Ridge

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (Feb. 13, 2021) – Two people are displaced, but safe, after a house fire on Jellico Lane Saturday afternoon.

Oak Ridge Fire Department crews were called to the home on the 100-block of Jellico Lane around 1:46 p.m. after a neighbor reported a fire. The neighbor told investigators they saw the flames and tried to put it out with a garden hose but was unsuccessful.

Crews arrived on scene at 1:52 p.m., had the fire under control by 2:05 p.m. and it was completely out by 2:16 p.m.

No one was home at the time. The homeowner had left the home about an hour and 45 minutes prior. Upon an initial investigation, the fire is believed to have started at the wood stove and made its way up to the attic of the house.

No suspicious activity is suspected, and no further investigation will be conducted.

Oak Ridge Police, Oak Ridge Electric, Oak Ridge Utility District, and Anderson County EMS were also on scene. The American Red Cross is assisting the two displaced residents.

