TDOT Prepares for Winter Weather Travel Impacts

Brad Jones 10 hours ago

NASHVILLE –The Tennessee Department of Transportation is preparing for travel impacts from an approaching winter weather system that is forecasted to bring ice and heavy snow to large portions of the state, especially in middle and west Tennessee. TDOT urges drivers to be alert to changing weather conditions, and based on information from the National Weather Service, is urging drivers to avoid travel between Sunday evening and Tuesday morning.

“Our supplies are stocked, and our crews are mobilized,” TDOT Commissioner Clay Bright said. “We need drivers to understand that it takes time to clear and treat the roads, and it is never safe to travel in icy conditions. If you must get out, please be mindful of our crews. Work with us – move over and slow down.”

Crews have been applying salt-brine pre-treatment to TDOT-owned roads throughout the state and treating freezing fog issues throughout the weekend. Once the storm begins, TDOT will be operating trucks 24 hours a day throughout the event.

TDOT will be temporarily expanding its HELP roadside assistance program in middle and west Tennessee starting Sunday night to cover all of I-40 between Memphis and Nashville. HELP Operators will be performing wellness checks and monitoring roadway conditions.

For winter weather tips and travel information, and a regional breakdown of TDOT winter weather supplies and equipment, visit the TDOT web site at https://www.tn.gov/tdot/inclement-weather/ice—snow.html.

For the latest on road conditions, check TDOT SmartWay before you go: https://smartway.tn.gov

