Rebecca Ann Duff, Oak Ridge

Rebecca Ann Duff, age 68 is in the care of Martin Oak Ridge Funeral Home. Rebecca passed away February 09, 2021 at University of Tennessee Hospital in Knoxville, Tennessee.

She was born December 09, 1952 in Oak Ridge, Tennessee to Francis Elkins and Ruby Shaw Elkins. Rebecca had many interests including a teacher at Small Wonders Daycare, but also enjoyed watching TV, planting flowers and being with grandchildren and her family.

Rebecca was preceded in death by her husband; Charles (Ringo) Duff, parents; Francis and Ruby Elkins sister; Fran Elkins, niece; Jennifer Peterman. She is survived by her son; Richard Duff and wife Tina, daughter; Stephanie Duff, granddaughters; Lesly Moquin and fianc’e Jacob Miller, Brittany Duncan and husband Brandon Duncan and Brandie Duff, Shastina Boone, and Samatha Laing , Savannah Hill Great grandson Branson Duncan. Great granddaughter; Braylee Duncan. Brother-in-law Jimmy Duff and wife Ruth. Sister-in-law Sue White and husband Bobby White. Special friends Kathy Pearson, The Taylor family, Jamie Tackett, Austin Butler, Shyann Henderson, Ruby Duff and a slew of other family members and friends and special friend Pauline Bell.

Visitation with the family will be from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm February 12, 2021 in the chapel of Martin Oak Ridge Funeral Home with a funeral service following at 1:00 pm with Rev. Mark Dyson officiating. Interment will be immediately after the funeral service at Oak Ridge Memorial Park. Martin Oak Ridge Funeral Home is serving the Duff family.

