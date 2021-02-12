Mark Musolf, Rockwood

Mark Musolf, age 76 of Rockwood passed away Tuesday, December 2, 2020. Mark was a sportswriter and public relations spokesperson for powerplants in South Carolina and Oak Ridge, Tennessee. He owned and operated the Public Relations Store in Knoxville, Tennessee. He loved golf, fishing and the lake life. He had a special group of friends who gathered together every year for their “Spring Fling”. Mark was well loved and respected by his family and friends.

He is survived by his wife, Julia; brother-in-law, John C. Niswander, son, Matthew and wife Michelle Musolf and family; daughter, Martha Ruthven and husband K.T.

A Farewell and Celebration of Life will be held later in the Spring. His ashes will be given back to the lake as he wished.

To leave a note for Mark’s family or to share a memory, please sign the online guest book at jacksonfuneralservices.com.

