Lamar Johns, Oakdale

Mr. Lamar Johns, 52 of Oakdale, passed away on February 10, 2021 at U.T. Medical Center in Knoxville. He was a member of Rankins Baptist Church in Oakdale. Lamar worked as a Roofer for many years. He loved going fishing and boating.

He was preceded in death by his parents: William Johns and Donna Raymond.

Father-in-law: Ronnie Cantrell.

He is survived by his wife: Melissa Johns.

Two sons: Andrew Johns and Jimmy Dyer.

Daughter: Brendana Dyer.

Two brothers: Sammy Raymond and William Johns.

Two sisters: Robin Erwin and Leslie Johns.

Grandson: Ronnie Lewis

Mother-in-law: Janice Morgan.

Stepfather: Terry Coffey.

Special friend: Billy Beard.

And many aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces and friends.

The family will receive friends Tuesday February 16, 2021 at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman from 6:00 to 8:00 PM. Funeral services will follow at 8:00 PM with Bro. Ronnie Turpin officiating. Graveside services will be Wednesday February 17, 2021 at the Johns Family Cemetery in Oakdale at 11:00 AM

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the Johns family.

