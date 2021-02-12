County Executive Ron Woody Updates COVID-19 Vaccinations

Hello, this is Ron Woody, Roane County Executive, with a Thursday afternoon February 11th update. The data reference today is February 11th data.

Vaccinations continue daily at the Roane County Health Department with the last four (4) days averaging over 200 doses.

Around 7.18% or 3,890 Roane County residents have received their first dose, and 1,988 or 3.67% of our residents have received their second dose.

Today, our positivity was 14.3% with 25 new cases of 174 being tested.

Our total active cases are 194 (4%). Total recovered is 5,306 (96%).

Some additional adjustments were made to yesterday’s data which, reflects our deaths. We are at 94 instead of 98.

Roane County for the last couple of days has been performing a little better than our peer counties as we have improved from 7th to 6th, but many of our peer counties are very close in ranking from 9.2% to 12.48% which, is the percentage of population that has tested positive.

Roane County is still in phase 1a1 and 1a2 with the age phase of 70 and older. Every county is at 70+ except Davidson which is still at 75 and older. A number of counties have gone to the 3rd phase of 1b.

Looking at some of our surrounding counties, here is the percentage of the population that has received vaccinations:

County Population 1 Dose Poplulation Both Doses Anderson 8.63% 3.97% Morgan 9.28% 4.88% Cumberland 12.44% 6.50% Rhea 8.27% 4.42% Meigs 11.09% 4.92% McMinn 6.99% 2.85% Loudon 10.62% 4.42% Knox 8.88% 3.92% Roane 7.18% 3.67%

Stay safe. Thanks for tuning in, and we will update again soon.

