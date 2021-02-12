Eight Roane State faculty members named Excellence Award winners

By Bob Fowler

Roane State staff writer

Eight Roane State faculty members have been recognized as winners of the prestigious Excellence Award bestowed by the National Institute for Staff and Organizational Development (NISOD).

NISOD has been named the country’s leading provider of professional development for community college faculty, staff, and administrators by the American Association of Community Colleges. The organization is more than 40 years old and provides faculty-focused programs and resources.

Honorees were nominated by their academic dean, Dr. Diane Ward, vice president of student learning, and Roane State President Dr. Chris Whaley. The following individuals were recognized:

David Blevins, associate professor/director EMT/paramedic division; Melinda Gill, associate professor/director of dental hygiene; Dr. Julie Hall, professor/director of radiologic technology; Melanie Hildebrandt, assistant professor of speech; Deborah Magill, associate professor of speech; Dr. George Meghabghab, professor/director of computer information technology and cyber defense/cybersecurity; Dr. Sylvia Pastor, assistant professor of chemistry; and Pat Wurth, associate professor/director of geographic systems/geography.

NISOD gives colleges an opportunity to recognize individuals doing extraordinary work on their campuses, “and that is exactly what these eight faculty do for Roane State students, year after year,” Roane State President Dr. Chris Whaley said. “Their dedication to academic rigor and student success is remarkable, and we are blessed to have them at Roane State.”

“We’re honored to be able to play a part in celebrating their achievements,” said Dr. Edward J. Leach, NISOD’s executive director.

The Roane State recipients will be recognized during NISOD’s annual International Conference on Teaching and Leadership Excellence, to be held virtually April 28-30.

They will receive a specially cast, pewter medallion and a certificate, and their names and titles will be included in a special NISOD publication.

NISOD started the Excellence Award program in 1989 and NISOD officials said the event became “the largest and most inspiring gathering that recognizes the contributions and achievements of community and technical college faculty, administrators and staff.”

