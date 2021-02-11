Phillip Lee Whitson Sr, Windrock

Phillip Lee Whitson, Sr. age 72 of Windrock passed away, Saturday, February 6, 2021 at his home. He worked in floor covering for many years. He attended Big Mountain Baptist Church. Phillip loved fishing, hot rods, cooking and watching Westerns. He loved his grandchildren, “Sweet Pea” and “Nuckle Head”.

He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Gladys Carney Whitson; brothers, Ronnie and Johnny Whitson; twin sister, Phyllis Whitson; daughter in law, Julia Whitson and sister, Joyce Jenkins.

Phil is survived by his son, Phillip Lee Whitson, Jr. and Bruce Scott Whitson; daughter, Wendy Whitson and fiancé, David Fritts of Oliver Springs; two sisters, Patsy Sue Quilliams and Linda Whitson; grandchildren, Ashley Autumn Whitson and fiancé, Billy Smith and Deanna Nicole Whitson. Very special friend, Pamela McDonald and special nieces, nephews and other family members and friends.

Graveside services will be held Monday, February 15, 2021 at 11:00am at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens, Powell, Tennessee

