Wanda Louann Tinch, 26, Rockwood

Wanda Louann Tinch, age 26 of Rockwood, passed away on Sunday, February 7th, 2021 at the Wellstar Cobb Hospital in Austell, GA. She was born on November 17th, 1994 in Knoxville, TN. She loved to fish, camp, and to be outdoors. She is preceded in death by her grandparents: Beecher and Wanda Tinch. She is survived by:

Father: Terry Lee Tinch

Mother: Melissa Ann Lively

2 Sons

1 Daughter

Sisters: Crystal Wells

Terry Rivenbark

Brothers: Dalton Tinch

James Tinch

And several aunts, uncles, and other extended family members.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, February 14th, 2021 from 2-3:00 pm at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood. Graveside and interment service will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood with Bro. Greg Kelly officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, TN.

Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Wanda Louann Tinch.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

