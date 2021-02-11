Tonya Michelle Lloyd, Caryville

Tonya Michelle Lloyd, age 51 of Caryville, passed away on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at the Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge. She was born on June 27, 1969 to the late Troy and Osa Bolton in Lafollette. She enjoyed shopping and loved being a caregiver before her health failed. She loved her family and preferred being with her grandchildren most of all. She was a member of Ridgeview Baptist Church and will be dearly missed.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by husband, Charles H. Lloyd; nephew, Bradley Turner.

Survivors: daughter, Chasity Painter (Justin); grandchildren, Kadan Herrin, Mason Painter; siblings, Larry Bolton (Robin), Sharon Bolton, Neil Bolton (Lisa), Shelia Baker (Rick), Donna Turner (Steve), Terry Bolton; special thanks to the Methodist Medical Center for their compassionate care.

The family will receive friends at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Rocky Top on Friday, February 12, 2021 from 5-7pm with the funeral service to follow at 7pm with Rev. Kenny Allen officiating. Her graveside service will be on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at 11am at Ridgeview Cemetery. www.holleygamble.com

