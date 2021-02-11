James Michael Cox, Clinton

James Michael Cox, age 61 of Clinton, passed away on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center in Knoxville, TN. James was born on January 13, 1960 and was a lifelong resident of Clinton, TN. He had a unique gift of making everyone feel like family and therefore, never met a stranger.

As the founder of Little Ponderosa Zoo and Rescue, James turned his passion for animals into an experience that promoted education, celebrated family and community, and provided a forever home for many abandoned and forgotten animals.

James was preceded in death by his father, Lester Cox and son, Brandon Cox. He is survived by his mother, Loretta Cox; brother, Steve Cox; children: Tiffany Wade (Bruce), Tim Cox, Brittany Daniel (Jason), Cade Cox, and Corbin Cox; special friend and partner, Mary Lou Redmond and daughter Madison; grandchildren: Alexis Wade, Gracie Wade, Delaney Wade, Miley Wade, Bryce Wade, Callie Cox, Caelyn Cox, Kylee Daniel, and Jayden Daniel; niece, Chandler Cox; aunts, Lois Bray and Joyce Jarnigan; several cousins and many close friends.

Friends are invited to attend an outdoor memorial service at the Little Ponderosa Zoo and Rescue on Saturday, February 13th from 12:00pm – 6:00pm.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you honor the legacy and lifework of James through a memorial donation to the Little Ponderosa Zoo and Rescue at 629 Granite Rd, Clinton, TN 37716 or via the website at www.littleponderosazoo.com.

