Finalists unveiled for the 2021 Mr. and Miss Basketball Awards

Thirty student-athletes to be recognized for their performances during the 2020-21 regular season
February 10, 2021
The Mr. and Miss Basketball Awards will be presented next month to the top girls and boys in five classifications of the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association prior to the championship game awards presentation for each class, respectively.
A statewide committee of sportswriters selected the finalists based on performance during the 2020-2021 regular season. Academics and character were also taken into consideration. High school head basketball coaches and members of the media nominated the finalists.
This is the 37th year that the Mr. and Miss Basketball Awards have been presented to Tennessee’s best high school basketball players. American General was the sponsor of the event since the inception of the awards in 1985 until 2001. The Memphis Grizzlies were sponsors of the awards from 2002-2004. From 2005-2015 the Mr. and Miss Basketball Awards were presented at the conclusion of each respective championship game as part of the post-game trophy ceremony.
Division II-A Miss Basketball Finalists
Jordaynia Ivie, Lakeway Christian
Olivia Lee, Trinity Christian
Maggie Vick, Lakeway Christian
Division II-AA Miss Basketball Finalists
Jaloni Cambridge, Ensworth
Carmyn Harrison, Hutchison
Jaila Lee, Brentwood Academy
Class A Miss Basketball Finalists
Madison Hart, Gibson County
Kassie Monday, Clarkrange
Karly Weathers, Loretto
Class AA Miss Basketball Finalists
Jalynn Gregory, Macon County
Jada Harrison, Westview
Reagan Hurst, Upperman
Class AAA Miss Basketball Finalists
Denae Fritz, Maryville
Acacia Hayes, Riverdale
Tessa Miller, Stone Memorial
Division II-A Mr. Basketball Finalists
Alex Anderson, Tipton-Rosemark
Kameron Jones, ECS
Braeden Moore, CPA
Division II-AA Mr. Basketball Finalists
B. J. Edwards, Knoxville Catholic
Chandler Jackson, Christian Brothers
Trent McNair, Brentwood Academy
Class A Mr. Basketball Finalists
Trey Johnson, Cosby
Walter Peggs, Madison Academic
Grant Strong, Clay County
Class AA Mr. Basketball Finalists
Jakobi Gillespie, Greeneville
Trey Morrow, Scott
Toris Woods, Bolivar Central
Class AAA Mr. Basketball Finalists
Mason Miller, Houston
Matthew Schneider, Siegel
Grant Slatten, White County