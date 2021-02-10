David John Woods Sr. Indicted for First Degree Murder by the Roane County Grand Jury

The Roane County Grand Jury met yesterday and today and heard testimony on some 80-plus cases that will be announced in the forthcoming Grand Jury Report from Criminal Court Clerk Ann Goldston’s Office later in the week.

One of the cases involved the death of 78 year old former US Marine Donald Woods of 836 Hen Valley Road in the Kellytown area of Oliver Springs on Friday night/Saturday morning (February 5th/6th). Donald Woods was found by Oliver Springs Police on Saturday during a well fare check called in my Woods’ family from Florida who had been expecting to hear from him. Woods was found handcuffed on the floor of his bedroom at the residence with yellow Dollar General shopping bags next to him that had apparently been placed over his head and duct-taped around his neck causing him, according to an autopsy conducted at the Knox Regional Forensics Center on Monday, to die as the result of asphyxiation, according to Dr. Lauren Havrilla’s report.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation was predicated by District Attorney General Russell Johnson to work the scene along with Oliver Springs Police and investigators from the DA’s Office. Officers conducted an investigation of the scene and interviewed various individuals including Donald Woods’ 50-year old son, David John Woods, Sr. and his 19 year old grandson, David Woods, Jr., both of whom resided at the house with Donald Woods. As a result of the investigation David John Woods, Sr. was taken into custody on outstanding Anderson County charges and the death investigation was presented by Oliver Springs Police Captain David Laxton on Tuesday to the Roane County Grand Jury.

The Grand Jury returned the indictment presented by General Johnson’s office against David John Woods, Sr. on premeditated murder, felony-murder, robbery and theft of property $1,000-$2,500. David Woods, Sr.’s bond was set by Roane County Criminal Court Judge Jeff Wicks at $500,000. Arraignment has been set for Monday, February 22, 2021. David John Woods, Sr. was served with his capias on the indictment at the Anderson County Jail earlier today.

ALL PERSONS CHARGED WITH A CRIME ARE INNOCENT UNTIL PROVEN GUILTY BY A COURT OF LAW EITHER THROUGH A GUILTY PLEA AGREEMENT OR A JURY VERDICT FINDING GUILT. ALL ALLEGATIONS MADE IN WARRANTS, INDICTMENTS OR STATEMENTS ARE DEEMED TO BE ALLEGATIONS UNTIL PROVEN IN A COURT OF LAW. ANY DEFENDANT WHO CANNOT AFFORD ANY ATTORNEY WILL BE APPOINTED ONE AT TAXPAYERS’ EXPENSE.

