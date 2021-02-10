Hugh Ellis Palmer, Kingston

Hugh Ellis Palmer, age 74 of Kingston Passed away Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at his home. He was a loving husband, dad, and papaw. He loved starting his day at the little Rocky Top drinking coffee and socializing. He also enjoyed spending time with his family and fishing with his grandchildren.

Preceded in death by his parents, Charles “Charlie Bob” and Ava Palmer; wife Mary Ann Bailey Palmer; brothers Charles “Smokey” Palmer, Joe Palmer, and Clyde Palmer; sisters Frances Holder and Thelma Ruth and Carolyn Ann Palmer, both who passed in childhood. Survived by his daughters Pam Russell and husband Jimmy, and Sherry May

and former son-in-law Chris May; grandchildren Autumn Roberts and husband Kyle, Amber May and fiancé Gage Schubert, Aubrie May and fiancé CJ Huff, and Elijah Russell all of Kingston; brother Archie “Harry” Palmer of Sweetwater and sister Della Palmer of Midtown; several nieces and nephews; and special friends Robert and Sylvia Cox.

The family will receive friends 5:30 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Thursday, February 11, 2021 at the Kyker Funeral Home in Kingston. A graveside service will be held at 2.00 p.m. Friday at Hazelwood Cemetery with Dr. Tommy Patterson and Reverend Jimmy Russell officiating. Kyker Funeral Home Kingston is serving the Palmer family.

