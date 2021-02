Rockwood Fire, along with mutual aid from Harriman Fire, responded to a call at the cabinet shop located near 459 North Gateway Avenue off of Poplar Avenue in Rockwood, near B&O Motors, just before noon on Tuesday. Minor damages were noted according to Rockwood Fire Department Chief Matt Crabtree. He stated the business, operated by David and Janet Foland, received some damage in the front area but said no specifics as to what caused it was available.

There were no injuries according to Crabtree

