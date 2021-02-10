District 3-A Honors Handed Out for 2020-21 Basketball Season

The District 3-A coaches met this morning in Wartburg to discuss the upcoming district tournaments, set the seeding and vote on all-district teams.

The first thing District 3-A did was set start times for all games to be at 6:30pm with admission being $5. The higher seeded teams will host each game as the entire tournament will be played at satellite locations.

The District 3-A Coach of the Year in the girls was Marv West of Oneida whose team has secured another regular season title for the Lady Indians with a current record of 14-0 in district play.

The District 3-A Coaches selected Kelsey Pike of Oneida as their player of the year. Joining Pike on the All-District team from Oneida were Jacey Manis, Gracie Martin and Katelyn Stiltner.

Coalfield: Kadence Jackson, Carlee Kees, Gabbi Lowe.

Harriman: Skylar Johnson, Addison Oliver

Midway: Sophia Patterson

Oakdale: Amelia Miller

Oliver Springs: Cassidy Gilmore

Sunbright: Lindsey Brown, Taylor Cox, Alexis Northrup

Wartburg: Callie Johnson, Regan Redmon

Honorable Mention:

Isabella Armes (Coalfield)

Selena Byrge (Wartburg)

Olivia Davis (Wartburg)

Aleena Goldston (Harriman)

Victoria Jones (Oakdale)

Kailey Mackie (Rockwood)

Holly Nitzschke (Sunbright)

Gracie Tarver (Oliver Springs)

Madi Thompson (Harriman)

On the boys side, they chose Co-Coaches of the Year as Jacob King of Oneida and James Jones of Sunbright were voted on by their peers.

The District 3-A Player of the Year was Nate Bowling of Oneida who has had a Mr. Basketball type of a season, leading the Indians to a 15-0 district season (with one game to go at Harriman on Friday) and a 17-3 overall record. The Indians qualified for the state tournament last season, but due to COVID-19 shutting down the TSSAA State Championships never were able to go. They are hoping to return there this season.

The District 3-A All tournament teams:

1st Team: John Freels (Sunbright), Kolby Morgan (Oneida), Jordan McCullum (Harriman), Jaiden Hannibal (Rockwood), Brady Stubbs (Harriman).

2nd Team: Jeric Huling (Oneida), Keaton McDonald (Oliver Springs), Ethan Parks (Midway), Tanner Johnson (Wartburg), Colton Nitzschke (Sunbright).

3rd Team: Tucker Carroll (Wartburg), Camden Smith (Sunbright), Jacob Freytag (Sunbright), Tanner Melton (Oliver Springs), Brent Carroll (Coalfield), Sydney Gregory (Oakdale)

Honorable Mention: Cole Hines, Brayden Burgess (Coalfield), Emmett Hegland, Zane Lawhon (Midway), Javon Barger (Oliver Springs), Noah Buttram (Oneida), Jacob Reano (Rockwood), Cole Branstetter (Sunbright).

