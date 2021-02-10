Roane County Executive COVID-19 Update

Hello, this is Ron Woody, Roane County Executive, with a Tuesday afternoon February 9th update. Today’s data is based on Monday’s data.

Vaccinations continue at the Roane County Health Department. Since February, we have averaged about 144 vaccines a day.

Around 6.2% of the Roane County population has received their first dose which is 3,358, and 3.4% of our residents have received their second dose which is 1,842.

Yesterday, our positivity rate was under 10% at 9.8% which is good news for Roane County.

Our total active cases are 186 which is 3%, also good news. Total recovered cases are 5,319 which is 97%.

Bad news is we have had 98 deaths which is 1.78% of those that have tested positive (5,603).

Roane County is still performing 7th out of nine (9) counties in positive cases per capita.

Roane County is still in Phase 1a1 and 1a2 with the age phase of 70 and older.

If eligible, you can request an appointment to receive a vaccine at 1-866-442-5301.

Looking at some of our surrounding counties, Roane County again has 6.2% of their residents vaccinated with 3.4% of residents receiving both doses.

County First Dose % Second Dose %

Anderson 7.61 3.69

Morgan 8.48 4.59

Cumberland 11.28 6.55

Rhea 7.36 4.07

Meigs 10.63 4.78

McMinn 6.31 2.68

Loudon 9.61 4.15

Knox 8.28 3.70

I asked on our TEMA call today, if the State would review the vaccinations given to the counties that has a high percentage of positives which could help Roane County.

We have also asked our State Legislation to look into Roane County receiving more equable share.

I think the State recognizes some issues regarding equity. We do recognize that underserved counties because of economic standards, get more doses. One of the counties asked if they could drop down to 60+ while here in Roane County, we have residents who are 80+ that still haven’t received the vaccine.

Be safe, wear your face coverings while in public, and practice good healthy hygiene.

