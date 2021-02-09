Founder of Little Ponderosa Zoo dies

James Cox, owner of the Little Ponderosa Zoo in Clinton, has died according to Anderson County District Attorney General Dave Clark.

“Our office is deeply saddened by the the news of James Cox, owner of the Little Ponderosa Zoo’s, passing. Please remember his family in your thoughts as well as the zoo staff during this difficult time. General Clark and all of the staff at the 7th District send our sincere condolences during this time as well as thoughts and prayers.”

A post on the Zoo’s Facebook page shared that Cox was experiencing health issues and was hospitalized in late January:

“Today I share with you news not about our precious animals but about James, our founder and director. It is all about the animals for him but he has been going through quite a lot over the last month. He’s had pneumonia and a weak heart,” said the Zoo’s January 28 post. “He has been at the hospital but today he will be moved from critical care to the heart floor- he will be home in a few days to recover, then will have heart surgery. He hopes to make a full recovery and be back at the zoo with the animals he loves. I share this with you now because he would like to thank everyone that’s stepped up at the zoo, at the house, ensured the safety of his home while he has been in hospital, and to thank all of our wonderful supporters and so many wonderful friends that he can always count on.”

The zoo is a nonprofit exotic animal rescue, and 98% of its animals are rescues.

On their website littleponderosazoo.com/partner you can donate, sponsor an animal, or donate an item off of their wishlist.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

