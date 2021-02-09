Betty B. Greenleaf, Kingston (formerly of Chattanooga)

Betty B. Greenleaf, age 88 of Kingston, passed away 3:50 p.m. at home. Betty was originally from Chattanooga and made Kingston her home for 60 years. She was a member of Kingston United Methodist Church.

Survived by her husband William B. Greenleaf of Kingston, daughter Geri Suzanne Roberts (Claude) Ladd of Blaine, TN., sons; Terry L. (M.J.) Roberts of Cape Corral, FL David (Alicia) Roberts of Harrisville, UT Brad (Jill) Roberts of Knoxville, TN

Billy (Laura) Greenleaf of Richmond, VA

Eighteen grandchildren, twenty great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Callie Baker, sisters Sarah and Evelyn.

Graveside service 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 12, 2021 at Kingston Memorial Gardens with Reverend Sue Lynn Johnson officiating.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association of Tennessee.

Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Greenleaf Family.

