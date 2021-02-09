Anne Elizabeth Windrow, 92, Norris (formerly of Nashville)

Anne Elizabeth Windrow, age 92, passed away on February 4, 2021. She was born December 25, 1928. Anne grew up in Nashville on the campus of Peabody College where her father, Dr. John Edwin Windrow was Professer of Education for many years.

She is preceded in death by her father and her mother, Elizabeth Grigsby Windrow. In addition, she is proceeded by her numerous canine companions. She is survived by several cousins on both the Windrow and Grigsby side of her family.

Anne attended Peabody Demonstration School from nursery school through the 12th grade. She received her B.A. degree from Vanderbilt University, was a member of the National Commodore Club and continued to be a lifelong loyal Commodore fan. She received her M.A. degree from Peabody College.

She began a teaching career in Davidson County in physical education and in the late ‘50’s taught and coached at Donelson High School where she had a winning girls’ basketball team. She was active in Girls Scouts and was a scout counselor for many years.

Anne later moved to Knoxville and continued to teach in the Knoxville City Schools until her retirement. After retirement Anne built a home on Norris Lake where she was active in boating, skiing and other water sports. She had a passion for gardening, growing her own vegetables and was an avid bird watcher. Another hobby was playing the mountain dulcimer. Anne traveled in her RV to numerous dulcimer workshops and festivals and played with a group who entertained at various retirement and nursing homes.

She was a member of St. Francis Episcopal Church in Norris, TN.

Her family would like to express thanks and appreciation to the caregivers at Meadow View Assisted Living in Clinton, TN.

Private services will be at the Windrow family cemetery lot at Triune, TN at a later date.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

