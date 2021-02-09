Robert Quenton McCullough, Rockwood

Mr. Robert Quenton McCullough, age 32, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away. He was born November 27, 1988 in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. Quenton was a 2007 graduate of Rockwood High School and was

a member of the North Rockwood Baptist Church. Quenton was a talented musician, especially enjoying the drums and guitar. He enjoyed riding motorcycles and fishing.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, William Quenton “Billy” Cox; great grandparents, Homer & Hazel Gunter; and uncle, Allen McCullough.

Survivors include:

Wife: Brittany McCullough of Harriman, Tennessee

Son:Lyric Wayne McCullough & his mother, Brandy Hampton of Harriman, TN

Mother:Michelle Dean Day of Rockwood, TN

Father & Stepmother:Bobby & Dedi McCullough of Rockwood, TN

Brother:William Jodie-Dean McCullough (Heather Marie Conkin) of Kingston, TN

Sister:Toni Marie Hoskins (Zachary) of Kingston, TN

Grandparents:Wilma Thomas of Kingston, TN

Betty & Randy Moore of Rockwood, TN

Ray & Cindy McCullough of Buford, GA

Step-Sister:Ashley Walters (Michael) of Dayton, TN

Step-Brother:Casey DeRossett (Angel) of Gardendale, AL

Special Aunt:Sheena Richardson of Rockwood, TN

Special Cousins:Christie McCullough of Rockwood, TN

Kelsie Loghry of Rockwood, TN

And several Special Nieces, Nephews, Other Relatives and Friends.

The family will receive friends Friday, February 12, 2021 from 12:00 noon until 2:00 p.m. at the Evans Mortuary.

Funeral services will follow on Friday, February 12, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Chris Metcalfe officiating. Committal services and interment will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood,

Tennessee.

An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz.

Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Robert Quenton McCullough.

