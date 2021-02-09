Man arrested for violating Sex Offender Registry

Rockwood police took 62-year-old Walter Loyd Garrett, Jr. into custody last Friday for failure to register as a sex offender. According to the Roane County jail database, Garrett was initially placed under a $20,000 bond. According to the Tennessee sex offender registry, Garrett is classified as violent against children and was ordered onto the list after his conviction for aggravated sexual assault.
|Charge
|Offense Date
|Court Type
|Court Date
|Bond
|Bond Type
|Charging Agency
|Arresting Agency
|Failure To Register As Sex Offender
|02-05-2021
|General Sessions Stevens
|08-24-2021
|$20,000.00
|Appearance Bond
|Rockwood Police Department
|ROCKWOOD – TN0730400