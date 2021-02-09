County sets dental extraction clinic Feb. 19th; appointments required

OAK RIDGE – The Emory Valley Volunteer Dental Clinic, located at 728 Emory Valley Road, will hold an extraction clinic from 8 am until noon on Friday, February 19.

The clinic provides service for Anderson County residents, age 19 and older, who do not have dental insurance. The clinic charges $25 (cash only) per tooth for extraction.

Residents must have an appointment, and can secure a spot by calling (865) 264-6356; please leave a message and a good contact telephone number for clinic volunteers to call back and schedule appointments.

All COVID-19 safety precautions will be followed. The clinic does not provide any narcotics.

