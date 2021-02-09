Roane County Grand Jury to hear Weekend Homicide Case from Oliver Springs

Brad Jones 4 hours ago Featured, News Leave a comment 517 Views

An investigation, into what 9th Judicial District Attorney General Russell Johnson described as a homicide, may see swift action after Tuesday’s (February 9th) second day of The Grand Jury meeting.

Johnson said an incident which occurred in Oliver Springs on Hen Valley Road in The Kelly Town community this past weekend turned deadly between a father and a son, prompting his office, along with The TBI and Oliver Springs Police Department presenting their findings to the Grand Jury.

There were no names or any further details given by Johnson, but he did state a press release should follow Tuesday’s hearing and presentation of the facts.

We will have more on this as it becomes available.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Eric Rackard named new Oak Ridge Fire Marshal

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (Feb. 5, 2021) – The City of Oak Ridge has named Eric …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2021, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: