Roane County Grand Jury to hear Weekend Homicide Case from Oliver Springs

An investigation, into what 9th Judicial District Attorney General Russell Johnson described as a homicide, may see swift action after Tuesday’s (February 9th) second day of The Grand Jury meeting.

Johnson said an incident which occurred in Oliver Springs on Hen Valley Road in The Kelly Town community this past weekend turned deadly between a father and a son, prompting his office, along with The TBI and Oliver Springs Police Department presenting their findings to the Grand Jury.

There were no names or any further details given by Johnson, but he did state a press release should follow Tuesday’s hearing and presentation of the facts.

We will have more on this as it becomes available.

