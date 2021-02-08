Melba Novella Potter Rich, Lancing

News Department 12 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 99 Views

Mrs. Melba Novella Potter Rich passed away on February 7, 2021, at home in Lancing, TN.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Walter Rich; parents, Lemmie and Annabell Potter; In-laws, Willard Rich and Cora Hall; son, Tim Rich; sister, Maisel Harney; brother, Paul Potter; brothers-in-law, Charles and Larry Rich, and Bob Riley.

She is survived by son and daughter-in-law, Walter and Karen Rich; daughter and son-in-law, Tonya and Dennis Wilkes; grandchildren, Kris (CJ), Matthew (Stephanie), Amber (Eric), Jessica (Mike) and Tim Rich; great grandchildren, Alexia, Isabelle, Lily and C.J. Reyes; Kaitlyn, Megan and Lucas Thompson; Delilah and Daisy Ottesen; sisters Jo (Jim) Rich, Sharon (Lester) Heidle, Gayle (Bobby) Hamby and brothers-in-law, Thomas Harney; Jim (Jo), Darrell (Kim) and Rick; sister-in-law, Jean (David) Smallman; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

Due to the COVID crisis, the family will have a graveside service at Liberty Baptist Church in Wartburg on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at 3:00pm with Bro. Keith Kilby officiating.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Melba Novella Potter Rich.

About News Department

Check Also

Mary “Alice” Hatmaker Tackett, Clinton

Mary “Alice” Hatmaker Tackett, age 78, of Clinton, Tennessee passed away on February 6, 2021. …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2021, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: