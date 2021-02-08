Karen Wright Hicks Hamby, Lancing

Mrs. Karen Wright Hicks Hamby, age 71 of Lancing, TN, passed away Sunday, February 7, 2021 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, TN.

She was preceded in death by her parents; Leonard C. and Hazel Estel (Manis) Wright; her husband; Farrell Hamby; her brothers and sisters; Jerry Wayne Wright, Franklin Lee Wright, Leonard J. and wife Patsy Wright, Edna Jean Wright, and her sister and best friend Esther Mae Melton.

She is survived by her son; Craig Anthony Hicks of Lancing, TN, daughters; Bridget Melissa Reyes of Knoxville, TN, Leslie Michelle Cisson of Harriman, TN, Charlotte Renae Wright Bunch of Chattanooga, TN, step-son; Matthew Sam Hamby and wife Marsha of Oakdale, TN; grandsons and daughters; Kimberly Kay Martinez, Ashley Nicole Galyon, Amanda Dawn Cisson, Michael Craig Cisson, special great grandsons that were under her care; Luis Nathaniel Hamby and Javier Leonardo Martinez Hamby, great granddaughters; Emma Tabuada, Shianne Cisson, great grandsons; Anthony, Andrew, and Aiden Bane, brother; Rondel Lee “Randy” and wife Rebecca “Becky” Wright of Oakdale, TN, sisters; Mary Ruth and husband Kenny Snow, Ruby Faye Alford, Kathryn Ann “Kathy” Lowery of Harriman, TN, special best friends and sister by choice Jacque and husband Jimmy Douglas.

Karen was the most loving, giving, beautiful soul who loved her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren with all of her heart. Karen enjoyed spending time with her best friend Jacque, she loved watching the Food Network Channel, and her favorite music artist was Vince Gill and his song Go Rest High on That Mountain. Karen was dearly loved by all who knew her and she will forever be in our hearts.

The family will have a graveside service Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. at the Hamby Cemetery in Gobey.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Karen Wright Hicks Hamby.

