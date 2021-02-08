Carol Jelene Hall Leffew, Oak Ridge

Carol Jelene Hall Leffew left this world peacefully and entered her eternal heavenly home Friday, February 5, 2021, in the comfort of her own house surrounded by loved ones. Carol was born in Pulaski, VA on February the 8th of the year 1936 to the late Alpha M Cecil Hall and Archie Edward Hall. She was the beloved sister of the late Marvin B Hall, Wesley C Hall, and Margaret L Barrier. Carol and her family moved to Oak Ridge, TN in 1943. She worked for many years for Oak Ridge City Schools as a secretary, including the old Scarboro School. Carol then began her career as a senior administrator at Oak Ridge National Laboratory; a position from which she retired after 40 years of service. During Carol’s career, she also worked at Kmart in Oak Ridge for 14 years.

Carol had a warm and vivacious personality. She made friends everywhere she went and always helped those in need. For many years she chaired the Angel Tree Ministry at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory which she and her husband Bill enjoyed participating in year after year. She took pride in every aspect of her career and was referred to as a go-getter by coworkers. Carol treasured and embraced every single moment of her life; especially time spent with her “precious angels,” her grandsons and great-grandsons.

Carol is survived by her loving husband of 46 years Bill R Leffew of Oak Ridge and her daughter Alesia R Clowers of Oliver Springs who both cared for Carol in her final days. She also leaves to mourn grandsons Brandon Clowers, wife Lauren of Oliver Springs, and Cameron Clowers, wife Rachelle of Knoxville. In addition, she leaves great grandsons Garrett Wilson, Cawyer Clowers, and Garner Clowers. She is also survived by her youngest sister Francis A Hall Riley, husband Stephen P Riley of Warner Robins, GA in addition to many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

The family would like to express extreme gratitude to Amedisys Home Heath Hospice, their employees and home health nurse Lana.

A family-only service will be held due to Covid-19 restrictions. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for you to instead adopt a family in need from the Angel Tree Ministry this upcoming holiday season in Carol’s honor. Premier Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs is honored to serve the Leffew family. An online message may be left for the family at www.sharpfh.com

