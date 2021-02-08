Helen A Hatmaker, 91, Oliver Springs

Helen A Hatmaker, age 91 of Oliver Springs, passed away on February 4, 2021. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm Monday, February 8 at Oak Ridge Memorial Park with Pastor Kenny Raines of First Baptist Church in Oliver Springs, officiating. Arrangements are by Premier Sharp.

Helen was born in Briceville, TN to Clyde Bullock and Lillie Murray on September 5, 1929. She retired from ORNL after many years, starting out in the cafeteria and ending in materials. She was a longtime member of Oliver Springs First Baptist Church. She was skilled at crochet and cooking. She voluntarily made over 300 pet blankets used in the City of Oak Ridge Animal Shelter and provided meals and scarves to many in need.

Helen was preceded in death by husband Drexel Omer Hatmaker, infant children, Timothy, Linda, David and Michael Hatmaker, and beloved daughter Charlotte Mello, sisters Cleta Guy and Wilma Dew, grandchild Jamie Norton, great grandchild Colton Norton.

Helen is survived by children Daniel Hatmaker and wife DeAnna, Debbie Hatmaker and Cathy Melton, sister Glenna Chamberlain, grandchildren Brian Everhart, Michael Mello, Nikolaus Hatmaker, Jason Bradley, Jennifer Norton Ollis, Joshua Norton, Amanda Melton and Emily Melton, great grandchildren Chloe Everhart, Eli Mello, Addison Mello, Skyler Williams, Lily Ollis, Deacon Ollis, Jerrik Norton, Madison Norton and Elliott Melton.

Memorials may be given to the Helping Paws Animal Network.

The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to loyal friend Amy Starkey, Melissa of UT Hospice, Anderson County EMS, the ladies of First Baptist Church Oliver Springs and Dottie Stubbs for decades of hair care and friendship.

